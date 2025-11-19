Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan premier flags population decline as nation’s “biggest problem”

2025-11-19 03:25:31
(MENAFN) Japan’s shrinking population is the country’s “biggest problem,” Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday, pledging decisive action.

At the first meeting of the government’s new population strategy headquarters, Takaichi stated: "To create a society where everyone can continue living in the region of their choice, we will comprehensively promote measures against population decline.”

The headquarters, led by Takaichi, includes officials such as Hitoshi Kikawada, minister in charge of children’s policies, and Kimi Onoda, overseeing policies for foreign residents. It will serve as the main body for crafting and implementing policies to raise the birthrate and expand support for child-rearing.

Last month, the Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, agreed to form a government task force to tackle population decline.

Official data shows that as of August, Japan’s population fell by roughly 908,000 this year to 120.65 million, marking the 16th straight year of decline. Last year, the Diet passed legislation to counter falling birthrates, including increased child allowances and parental leave benefits.

