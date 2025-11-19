Kunal Kemmu To Star In 'Single Papa': Shows Messy, Colorful Chaos That Makes A Family Special

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu along with names such as Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza and Prajakta Koli are all set to star in the upcoming Netflix family entertainer“Single Papa”.

Kunal, who steps into the role of Gaurav Gahlot, added:“Single Papa shows the messy, colorful chaos that makes a family special. Playing Gaurav, who is figuring out how to be a dad, made me laugh, cry, and reminded me how much parenting is trial and error, and a whole lot of love.”

“I'm excited for everyone to meet my cute baby and join this joyride with my Great Indian Family!”

Headlined by Kunal Kemmu, the series follows Gaurav Gehlot, aka GG, a lovable man-child whose emotional age can best be described as“work in progress.” His sudden decision to adopt a baby right after his divorce, leaves his family so shocked they briefly consider rebooting him. What follows is unprecedented kalesh as the Gehlots scramble to understand how a man who still misplaces his socks plans to raise a whole human.

Created and co-produced by Ishita Moitra and Neeraj Udhwani, with Shashank Khaitan as the executive producer, and directing alongside Hitesh Kewalya and Neeraj Udhwani, the series is produced by Aditya Pittie and Samar Khan under the Juggernaut Productions banner.

Speaking about the series, showrunner Shashank Khaitan says,“I'm beyond thrilled to team up with Netflix again, but this time, going back to my roots with a light, warm, family entertainer! Single Papa is pure fun and all heart, and working with this incredible cast has been an absolute blast.”

“I can't wait for everyone to dive into the crazy, charming little world we've cooked up - complete with an unexpected dad, a whole lot of chaos, and an adorable baby, also the star of the show, who will steal every heart!”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India says,“Single Papa is one of those rare stories that instantly makes you smile because it taps into something so real, warm, and universally relatable. It captures the chaos, humour, and tenderness of parenting in a way that feels both current and timeless.”

“Shashank Khaitan brings his signature sensitivity and emotional intelligence to this slice-of-life series - he has a gift for finding heart in the everyday and elevating it with humour and grace. Kunal Khemu is pitch-perfect as the dad navigating life and fatherhood, and he's joined by a stellar cast - Manoj Pahwa, Neha Dhupia along with Prajakta Koli.”

Single Papa will premiere on December 12 on Netflix.