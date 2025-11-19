Matilda Brindle

Postdoctoral researcher, University of Oxford

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

I'm an evolutionary biologist interested in how and why sexual and social traits have evolved, and how they produce the extraordinary array of behaviours displayed across the animal kingdom.

Recently, my research has focused on the evolution sexual behaviours such as masturbation and kissing, exploring when and why they evolved within our own order, the primates.

Past research topics include the evolution and function of the baculum (penis bone) in mammals, same-sex sexual encounters in naked mole-rats, and nocturnal erections and masturbation in chimpanzees.



2023–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Oxford

2021–present Affiliate researcher, University College London 2021–2023 Lecturer, University of Roehampton

2021 University College London, PhD

Advisory Board Member, Primates

ExperienceEducationProfessional Memberships