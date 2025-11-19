$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Matilda Brindle

2025-11-19 02:06:12
  • Postdoctoral researcher, University of Oxford
I'm an evolutionary biologist interested in how and why sexual and social traits have evolved, and how they produce the extraordinary array of behaviours displayed across the animal kingdom.

Recently, my research has focused on the evolution sexual behaviours such as masturbation and kissing, exploring when and why they evolved within our own order, the primates.

Past research topics include the evolution and function of the baculum (penis bone) in mammals, same-sex sexual encounters in naked mole-rats, and nocturnal erections and masturbation in chimpanzees.

  • 2023–present Postdoctoral research associate, University of Oxford
  • 2021–present Affiliate researcher, University College London
  • 2021–2023 Lecturer, University of Roehampton
  • 2021 University College London, PhD
  • Advisory Board Member, Primates

The Conversation

The Conversation

