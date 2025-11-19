Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jammu IGP Visits Poonch, Reviews Security Situation

2025-11-19 09:02:51
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
IGP Jammu Bhim Sen Tuti – File photo

Jammu- Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti on Wednesday visited the border district of Poonch and reviewed security situation, officials said.

Security has been beefed up and surveillance operations enhanced in the border district following a blast in Delhi on November 10 that claimed 15 lives.

The senior officer visited Poonch and held a meeting with senior security officials, they said, adding that he was briefed about the security measures.

Kashmir Observer

