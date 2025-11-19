Jammu IGP Visits Poonch, Reviews Security Situation
Jammu- Jammu Inspector General of Police (IGP) Bhim Sen Tuti on Wednesday visited the border district of Poonch and reviewed security situation, officials said.
Security has been beefed up and surveillance operations enhanced in the border district following a blast in Delhi on November 10 that claimed 15 lives.
The senior officer visited Poonch and held a meeting with senior security officials, they said, adding that he was briefed about the security measures.
