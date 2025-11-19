EPS To Resume Statewide Campaign From TN's Tiruvallur

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will restart his constituency-wise campaign at the end of November, likely on November 27 or 28, from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur.

Party sources said the schedule could be adjusted depending on weather conditions as northern districts continue to experience intermittent rain.

EPS had paused his outreach tour following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

As the campaign readies to resume, alliance discussions have gained momentum, particularly between the AIADMK and the PMK.

According to sources, PMK founder Dr S. Ramadoss expressed his wish to see EPS as the next Chief Minister when the latter met him in the hospital recently.

PMK associates also confirmed that informal talks between both parties are "progressing well".

An AIADMK functionary said the strained equation between Ramadoss and his son Anbumani was "an internal matter of the PMK", adding that both leaders were inclined to stand with EPS in the upcoming political battle.

Even as the BJP and AIADMK consider G.K. Vasan's Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) a trusted ally, the broader NDA landscape in Tamil Nadu remains fluid.

Several parties are expected to formalise their alliance choices only in January.

The DMDK has already announced that it will reveal its stand during its state conference in Cuddalore early next year.

Meanwhile, those close to EPS say he remains adamant that expelled leaders, including former AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam and AMMK chief T.T.V. Dhinakaran, will not be taken back into the party.

At the same time, he is determined to forge a strong anti-DMK coalition, keeping communication channels open with potential partners.

"EPS is not rushing. His focus is on consolidating anti-incumbency against the ruling DMK and building momentum slowly," a senior AIADMK leader said.

EPS' campaign, 'Makkalai Kappom; Tamizhagathai Meetpom', launched in Coimbatore in July, has covered 174 Assembly constituencies so far.

It has highlighted issues like law and order deterioration, inflation, corruption, dynasty politics, and industrial stagnation. The next leg will spotlight the "struggles of the common man", with emphasis on living conditions, basic amenities, and public safety.

The AIADMK chief aims to cover the remaining constituencies in Tiruvallur, Chengalpet, Chennai, Erode, and Kanyakumari-two a day-until the state-wide tour is completed.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court has given the state government time till Thursday to submit draft Standard Operating Procedures for regulating political rallies, with the case scheduled for hearing the next day.