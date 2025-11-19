US Government Approves Sale Of Patriot Equipment To Ukraine - Media
“The US State Department has approved the potential sale to Ukraine of equipment to support Patriot air defense systems, as well as related equipment, worth approximately USD 105 million,” the report said.
It is specified that the main contractor for the sale is RTX Corporation.Read also: Zelensky: Northern Europe and Baltic states allocate $500 million to PURL program
No other details are reported.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 15, the US administration approve the possible sale of up to USD 3.5 billion worth of missiles to Germany for air defense.
