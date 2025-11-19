Kazakh Logistics Hub Earns Ssot On UN ESCAP's Prestigious Dry Ports List
This decision was made following the 6th session of the Working Group on Dry Ports of the UN ESCAP held in Bangkok, Thailand.
The Ministry noted that this decision further strengthens Kazakhstan's presence on the official UN infrastructure maps and creates additional opportunities for the continued development of the country's transit and logistics potential.
The ESCAP intergovernmental agreement on dry ports was signed in 2013, with the aim of harmonizing and facilitating intermodal transport in the Asia-Pacific region. Its goals include expanding international trade, increasing efficiency, reducing transportation costs, and improving logistics services, particularly for landlocked countries. Kazakhstan joined the ESCAP intergovernmental agreement on dry ports in 2015.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment