Kazakh Logistics Hub Earns Ssot On UN ESCAP's Prestigious Dry Ports List


2025-11-19 01:04:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 19. The Kazakh terminal Dostyk Trans Terminal and the GLOBAL CITY logistics complex have been added to the list of dry ports under the Intergovernmental Agreement of the UN ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Transport.

This decision was made following the 6th session of the Working Group on Dry Ports of the UN ESCAP held in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Ministry noted that this decision further strengthens Kazakhstan's presence on the official UN infrastructure maps and creates additional opportunities for the continued development of the country's transit and logistics potential.

The ESCAP intergovernmental agreement on dry ports was signed in 2013, with the aim of harmonizing and facilitating intermodal transport in the Asia-Pacific region. Its goals include expanding international trade, increasing efficiency, reducing transportation costs, and improving logistics services, particularly for landlocked countries. Kazakhstan joined the ESCAP intergovernmental agreement on dry ports in 2015.

Trend News Agency

