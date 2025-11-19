Student Arrested For Making Bombs On Behalf Of Russia In Dnipro

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the SBU press center.

It was established that the student, from a local vocational school, was looking for easy money on Telegram channels, which brought him to the attention of Russian intelligence agents.

After being recruited remotely, the agent moved to a rented apartment, where he set up an underground lab to manufacture explosives.

According to case materials, the money for moving and purchasing components for the explosives was provided by the Russians. The agent's task was to make explosives, disguise them as a fire extinguisher, and rig them for remote detonation using a mobile phone.

The suspect planned to receive coordinates from Russian intelligence agents, where he was to leave the improvised explosive device to carry out a terrorist act.

SBU officers detected the agent in advance, documented his crimes, and arrested him in the temporary apartment as he was completing the first explosive device.

During the search, components for the bomb and the smartphone used to communicate with the Russian handler were seized.

Three young men detained in Kyiv for assaulting war veteran

SBU investigators charged the agent under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).

The suspect is currently in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Ukrinform reported, SBU counterintelligence previously detained a Russian agent in Kharkiv while he was setting up a tripwire with an F-1 hand grenade in a city park.

Photo: SBU