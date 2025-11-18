Eye Health Supplements Market CAGR To Be At 8.3% From 2025 To 2029 $3.22 Billion Industry Revenue By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Eye Health Supplements Market?There has been prominent growth in the eye health supplements market size in the past few years. The market, which was valued at $2.19 billion in 2024, is expected to expand to $2.34 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The substantial growth during the past period is due to factors such as the increasing age of the population, prevalence of eye disorders, understanding of the nutritional effect on eyes, the emphasis of consumers on preventive healthcare, and the availability of a variety of supplement forms.

The market size for eye health supplements is predicted to experience robust expansion in the coming years, poised to reach ""$3.23 billion by 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The predicted growth can be credited to factors such as the rise in screen time and digitalization, an increased focus on comprehensive health, officially approved supplement ingredients, governmental visions for eye health, and the incorporation of functional ingredients. Expected trends during the projection period encompass innovative product formulations, concerns surrounding digital eye strain, tailored nutritional approaches, combo products, and multivitamins.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Eye Health Supplements Market?

Advancements in the eye health supplement industry are largely fueled by the increasing occurrence of vision impairment. This encompasses the loss of vision that cannot be reversed back to normal sight. It could be a result of various health issues including high blood pressure, atherosclerosis, stroke, vitamin A deficiency, and cerebrovascular disease, as well as various eye infections. Supplements for eye health give the eye essential nutrients and vitamins necessary for preserving visual health and acuity. For illustration, in July 2022, as reported by the 2022 Vision Index from Optometrists Association Australia, an Australia-centered professional body, there was a high incidence of myopia. The majority of the participants (81%) struggled to see objects that were far away, with nearsightedness being the most prevalent diagnosis (in 40% of those who had their vision assessed by an optometrist). As a result, the rising occurrence of vision impairment is a significant factor propelling the eye health supplement industry's expansion.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Eye Health Supplements Market?

Major players in the Eye Health Supplements Global Market Report 2025 include:

. Alcon Inc.

. Amway Corporation

. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

. Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

. Kemin Industries Inc.

. The Nature's Bounty Co.

. Swanson Health

. OmniActive Health Technologies

. Life Extension

. Performance Lab Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Eye Health Supplements Industry?

Pioneering product developments are becoming a significant trend in the eye health supplement industry. Major players in this market are initiating the advancement of their products to maintain market standing. For example, in September 2022, Entod Pharma, a pharmaceutical company from India, introduced Eyecirque in partnership with ENTOD Beauty, a UK-based medical and cosmetic dermatology research laboratory. Eyecirque, a unique under-eye skin brightening supplement, combines essential antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that are shown to be beneficial. This product supplies the necessary nutrients and nourishment to the under-eye area.

What Segments Are Covered In The Eye Health Supplements Market Report?

The eye health supplementsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Ingredient Type: Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Antioxidants, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Coenzyme Q10, Flavonoids, Astaxanthin, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Other Ingredients

2) By Form Type: Tablet, Capsule, Drops

3) By Indication Type: Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), Cataract, Dry Eye Syndrome, Diabetic Retinopathy, Other Indications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Lutein: Lutein Esters, Free Lutein

2) By Zeaxanthin: Zeaxanthin Esters, Free Zeaxanthin

3) By Antioxidants: Vitamins, Selenium, Zinc, Omega-3 Fatty Acids

4) By Omega-3 Fatty Acids: DHA (Docosahexaenoic Acid), EPA (Eicosapentaenoic Acid)

5) By Coenzyme Q10: Ubiquinone, Ubiquinol

6) By Flavonoids: Quercetin, Rutin, Catechins

7) By Astaxanthin: Natural Astaxanthin, Synthetic Astaxanthin

8) By Alpha-Lipoic Acid: R-Lipoic Acid, S-Lipoic Acid

9) By Other Ingredients: Ginkgo Biloba, Bilberry Extract, N-Acetyl Cysteine (NAC)

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Eye Health Supplements Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for eye health supplements. It is projected that the fastest growth will be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report on the eye health supplements market includes various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

