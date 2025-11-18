MENAFN - Asia Times) Ukraine is now entering the danger zone. Its army is running out of men and material, and worse than that, important parts of the army are trapped by Russian forces. This includes Pokrovsk, of course, as well as Zaphorize and a number of other areas. Meanwhile, Russia continues to pound away at Ukraine's critical infrastructure. At some point all normal services will collapse completely.

Western intelligence, such as it is (and unfortunately it often supplies assessments that are tailored to what its bosses want to hear) is coming to the realization that in Ukraine the military handwriting is on the wall.

How long Ukraine's army can remain a coherent organization is uncertain, but the mass desertions and high casualties are well known inside the country by Ukrainian citizens who are paying the price of the war, in one way or another.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is trying its best, using its overheated secret services, to create provocations that will expand the war to Europe and bail out Ukraine's regime.

Two current examples illustrate the madness.

The first was a bombing of the Polish railroad connection on the Warsaw-Lublin line that transits massive amounts of war material to Ukraine. Polish leaders fingered the Russians for the evil deed, calling it an“unprecedented act of sabotage,” but now that has been reversed by none other than Donald Tusk, the Polish Prime Minister.

Tusk in center (brown jacket)

After making a dramatic visit to the site of the railroad incident, pointing fingers at Putin and his intelligence operatives, Tusk now has partly reversed course.

It was Ukrainians who carried out the sabotage, Tusk has announced, although he insists the Ukrainians collaborated with Russian intelligence.