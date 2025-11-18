Lexington Marketing Agency Adds Strategic Leader To Drive Results For Their Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Splash Omnimedia, a full-service marketing and media agency headquartered in Lexington, SC, has announced the addition of Logan Richardson as Director of Complete Marketing Team (CMT) Services. With over a decade of marketing leadership spanning retail, e-commerce, and media, Richardson will play a key role in advancing Splash's strategic client partnerships and scalable marketing solutions.

Richardson most recently served as Director of Marketing at Palmetto State Armory, where she led integrated campaigns, major events, brand strategy, and high-volume marketing operations. Her background includes roles in paid media, sports marketing, and live event production with organizations such as WACH FOX, IMG, and Colonial Life Arena.

“Logan brings the kind of leadership that helps great teams become even better,” said Mike White, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia.“She knows how to connect strategy and execution in a way that drives results while keeping people at the center of everything she does. Her experience, perspective, and approach fit perfectly with where Splash is headed.”

As Director of CMT Services, Richardson will lead Splash's Complete Marketing Team division - a unique signature offering that provides clients with a fully integrated team of strategists, creatives, and marketers. Her focus will include enhancing cross-functional collaboration, optimizing execution systems, and delivering measurable business outcomes for Splash's top-tier clients.

“I'm excited to join Splash Omnimedia and lead such a talented team,” said Richardson.“After nearly a decade leading marketing for a national brand, I've seen the power of aligning strategy and execution. Splash's Complete Marketing Team model brings that same focus to every client partnership, and I'm eager to help our clients achieve meaningful growth through clarity, collaboration, and results.”

Senior Partner Matt Thompson added,“As Director of CMT Services, Logan will be leading the charge for our priority clients - developing strategy, executing tactical solutions, and managing media. This is a senior-level position, and Logan is a fantastic fit.”

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in strategic planning, branding, website design, video production, and strategic marketing. With a client-first philosophy and a passion for results, Splash partners with businesses to craft compelling stories and drive long-term growth across digital and traditional platforms.

Learn more at splashomnimedia