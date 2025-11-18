45% Off Viwizard Black Friday Deals Win Special Prizes!

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

From November 17th to December 5th, ViWizard is rolling out huge savings across the entire product lineup. Get ready for another unforgettable Black Friday with ViWizard and get a straightforward 45% off discount on all top-rated converter and media tools, along with an upgraded interactive“gift box” event where customers can win 20%–35% OFF on its All-in-One Streaming Music Converter, which is worth $809.95 for a lifetime license. With more chances to save than ever, now is the perfect time to shop.







For full details on the promotion, visit ViWizard's dedicated Black Friday activity page:

Check Out ViWizard's 2025 Black Friday Special Deals



This year's Black Friday event includes both single-product deals and special multi-app bundles designed for users who want to download, convert, and manage music and media across multiple platforms. Newcomers and returning customers are all welcome to join the campaign by exploring this year's single-product offers and discounted bundles available sitewide.

The promotional entry is easy to find. Visit the Black Friday page directly or go to any page on the ViWizard website and follow the bottom-banner navigation or the promotional entry at the top right. For customers who want to purchase directly, select the product and click“Buy”. Up to 45% off applies automatically at checkout with no extra requirements. All licenses purchased during the promotion come with free updates and technical support.

ViWizard 9-in-1 Music Converter: Open the Gift Box for a Chance to Save More

The ViWizard 9-in-1 Music Converter takes center stage in this year's ViWizard Black Friday & Cyber Monday event. This all-in-one toolkit combines nine powerful music downloading and converting tools, designed for users who want to handle music and audio content across multiple platforms. Together, these nine products are worth over $809.95 for a lifetime license can click any of the animated gift boxes to unlock a special discount. The gift will shake, burst open with ribbon effects, and finally reveal your winning offer:



35% OFF (Original Price: $199.95, Now: $129.95)

30% OFF (Original Price: $199.95, Now: $139.95)

25% OFF (Original Price: $199.95, Now: $149.95) 20% OFF (Original Price: $199.95, Now: $159.95)

Each customer has 3 chances to open a gift and claim an exclusive offer, increasing the chance of winning the highest 35% off discount to save $70 on ViWizard Streaming Audio Recorder. After all attempts, customers will unlock multiple discounts and can choose the one thatsuits you best. You're guaranteed to save at least $40.

Up to 45% OFF Discounts on ViWizard Products



For customers who plan to purchase single products, there are even more optimized deals available this Black Friday, including the returning ViWizard Netflix Video Downloader:

Spotify Music Converter: Saves tracks, albums, playlists, podcasts, and audiobooks from Spotify to standard audio formats.

Apple Music Converter: Converts Apple Music tracks, iTunes songs, and other protected audio files to common formats.

Amazon Music Converter: Downloads and converts music from Amazon Prime Music, Music Unlimited, and Amazon HD.

Tidal Music Converter: Downloads songs from any Tidal tier in high-quality audio.

SoundCloud Music Converter: Saves SoundCloud tracks as widely supported audio files.

Audible Converter: Converts Audible AA/AAX audiobooks into DRM-free formats.

Audio Capture: Records audio from apps and browsers on Windows or macOS.

iTunes Video Converter: Converts purchased or rented iTunes M4V movies and TV shows to MP4.

Netflix Video Downloader: Downloads movies, episodes, and shows from Netflix directly to your computer.

If you already use or love many of these media tools, this may be the perfect time to consider the ViWizard All-in-One Music Converter for added value.“ViWizard is committed to providing powerful, easy-to-use, and affordable media solutions,” said Adam Gorden, Marketing Manager at ViWizard.“This Black Friday, we are excited to bring a brand-new interactive experience and the best deals of the year as a sincere thank-you to our loyal customers.”

About ViWizard

ViWizard is a leading provider of media conversion and downloading software solutions, trusted by users in over 150 countries. Our innovative products, including Spotify Music Converter and Netflix Video Downloader, are designed to work seamlessly on Windows and Mac. We're committed to providing excellent service and support, ensuring you get the most from our tools: @viwzard Facebook: Twitter: