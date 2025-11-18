SKDK Hires Former Uber Federal Affairs Lead CR Wooters

MENAFN - PRovoke) WASHINGTON - SKDK has hired CR Wooters, Uber's former head of federal affairs, as a principal in its public affairs practice in Washington.A corporate strategist with more than two decades of experience across tech, policy, communications and government, Wooters joins the firm after four years leading Uber's work with the White House, Congress and federal agencies.At Uber, Wooters served as senior director and head of federal affairs, directing executive engagement in Washington, managing the federal team through major corporate milestones, spearheading a national corporate reputation campaign and leading a partnership with the White House to provide free rides for Covid vaccinations.

Before joining Uber, Wooters co-founded a boutique public affairs consultancy and was a principal at Mehlman Consulting. He also served as deputy director of the Technology CEO Council and previously worked at a public affairs firm embedded within a Fortune 100 company. Earlier in his career, he worked on two presidential campaigns and served as chief of staff to two members of Congress.



“CR is a trusted advisor with deep expertise in the technology industry and firsthand insight into the complex challenges facing today's c-suite,” said SKDK CEO Doug Thornell.“He's developed successful strategies for all types of organizations and built high performing teams that deliver results. I am thrilled to have him on the team, his experience and judgement will be invaluable to our clients and a real asset to SKDK.”