Podcast: Inside Provokeglobal On Purpose, Talent And AI
(MENAFN- PRovoke) Fresh off PRovoke Media's Global Summit in Chicago, communications leaders Kathryn Metcalf, whose résumé spans CVS Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Jennifer Teitler, executive VP and consumer practice lead at M Booth, joined guest host Aarti Shah, M Booth's CMO, for a fast-moving debrief on the themes shaping the industry. Purpose, talent and, unsurprisingly, a whole lot of AI dominated the conversation.
The group unpacked the promise and pitfalls of AI at a moment when it's expected to drive“more changes in the business in the next five years than in the previous five decades,” debating where the technology adds real value and where caution is still warranted. They also dug into M Booth's new research on brands making their mark in culture (and why it matters) and the workforce questions surfacing across the Summit: now that PR has firmly proven its value inside organizations, how do practitioners learn to say no in order to avoid burnout?
The discussion also tackled the emotional side of communication including why facts and data alone aren't enough to counter misinformation, and how emotion still shapes trust and behavior even in an age defined by algorithms.
