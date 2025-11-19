125 Indian Nationals Repatriated From Thailand Via IAF Flights

MENAFN - IANS) Bangkok, Nov 19 (IANS) At least 125 Indian nationals were repatriated from Thailand's Mae Sot to India on Wednesday aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight.

According to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, this brings the total number of Indians released from scam centres in Myanmar's Myawaddy - and repatriated through Thailand since March - to 1500.

As part of the Government of India's efforts to secure repatriation of Indians entrapped in scam-centres in South-East Asia, the Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai province in Thailand have worked in close coordination with various agencies of the Thai government and Tak Province to facilitate repatriation of the Indian nationals.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer overseas. Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand," Embassy of India in Bangkok posted on X.

Earlier on Tuesday, 269 Indian nationals, including 11 women, were repatriated through Mae Sot by two special flights operated by the IAF.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government and the administration of Tak Province, facilitated the repatriation process.

“Today, Embassy of India in Bangkok and Consulate of India, Chiang Mai in coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government and administration of Tak Province of Thailand, facilitated repatriation of 269 Indian nationals including 11 women through Mae Sot, Thailand by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF). These Indian nationals were allegedly involved in scam-centres in Myawaddy, Myanmar, and were released after a recent raid on scam compounds in Myanmar,” the Indian Embassy in Bangkok posted on X.

Last week, 197 Indian nationals were repatriated to India from Mae Sot by two special flights operated by the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok stated that the Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Mae Sot to oversee the operation.

During his meeting with India's Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh, Charnvirakul conveyed Thailand's appreciation for the Indian Government's efforts in prompt repatriation of detainees from Mae Sot and assured of continued cooperation from Thai authorities in facilitating the repatriation of Indian nationals released from scam-centres in Myanmar.