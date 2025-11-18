Sharjah Launches UAE's First Digital System For Tracking Fishing Operations

A pioneering digital traceability system for the fisheries industry was recently launched in Sharjah. It marks the first end-to-end solution of its kind in the UAE and the wider region.

The platform generates unique QR codes for each fishing vessel, allowing instant verification of licence details, catch type, origin, and quantity - ensuring full transparency from the moment the boat leaves shore to the point of sale.

The digital platform aims to enhance consumer confidence in local seafood while promoting sustainable marine resource management. By digitising all administrative and monitoring processes, it reduces operational costs, streamlines audits, and establishes a reliable database for regulators and market operators.

Sharjah is the first emirate to embed data at the core of its marine sustainability strategy, offering a model for broader national and regional adoption.

“The system we have developed is a prime example of how leveraging advanced technology and smart solutions, can create a business environment defined by efficiency, transparency and long-term sustainability.

"As a first for the UAE and the region, it also demonstrates why Sharjah is a key destination for enterprises and investors committed to data-driven responsible growth, further cementing the emirate's position as a regional leader in the smart economy," said Sheikh Fahim Al Qasimi, co-founder of Seafood Souq.

Meanwhile, Omar Al Mulla, CEO of the Investment Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, added: "Beyond enhancing the management of marine resources, it strengthens our vision of building a diversified economy founded on innovation, environmental and social responsibility and national food security, and strengthening trust in local products.”

Since its launch, the system has verified over 140,500kg of seafood from 139 vessels, covering 53 local species at a single landing site. Early data shows significant improvements in traceability and verification speed, enhancing market efficiency, reducing errors in registration and sales, and supporting more effective environmental planning and management.

The newly established digital database provides a foundation for future programmes, initiatives and strategic decisions related to national resource management.

The initiative, developed by Sharjah Asset Management in partnership with Seafood Souq, was unveiled at Souq Al Jubail. It also included the signing of a strategic agreement to expand the system to Souq Al Jubail – Hamriyah and Souq Al Jubail – Kalba, paving the way for full traceability across all major landing sites in Sharjah. Plans are underway to extend the system across all seven emirates, creating a unified national framework for sustainable fisheries management in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE).