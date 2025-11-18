Azerbaijan, Belarus Discuss Prospects For Special Forces Cooperation (PHOTO)
During the visit to Azerbaijan, the guests visited one of the
military units of the Special Forces.
First, flowers were laid in front of the bust of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of martyrs.
A briefing on the Azerbaijani Special Forces was presented to the guests, and their questions were answered.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on potential cooperation prospects between the Azerbaijani and Belarusian Special Forces and discussed proposals of mutual interest regarding the development of relations.
In the end, the guests observed Special Forces' demonstration performances on combat training.
On December 15, 2004, the Azerbaijani and Belarusian defense ministries signed an Agreement on Military and Technical Cooperation, which formalized their cooperation. The pact established a treaty foundation for future military cooperation between the two states.
