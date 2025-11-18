403
Oman Info. Min. Praises Strong Ties With Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- Omani Minister of Information Dr. Abdullah Al-Harrasi affirmed that selecting Oman as guest of honor at the 48th Kuwait International Book Fair reflects the depth of relations between the two countries.
Dr. Al-Harrasi told KUNA on Tuesday, upon his arrival to participate in the fair's opening, that the strong ties between Kuwait and Oman are reinforced by fruitful cooperation in various fields under the wise leadership of the two countries.
He expressed his sincere thanks to Kuwait's Ministry of Information and the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters for selecting Oman as guest of honor, praising the role of both countries in consolidating identity, spreading awareness and promoting creativity in the fields of arts, literature, science and knowledge
Dr. Al-Harrasi also praised Kuwait's historic role in promoting Arab culture and its rich, diverse cultural scene, recognized regionally and internationally.
The 48th Kuwait International Book Fair, under the patronage of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, runs November 19-29, coinciding with Kuwait as 2025 Capital of Arab Culture and Media. (end)
