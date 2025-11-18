Azza Fahmy Presents The Scarab Collection The Culmination Of Years Of Cultural And Artistic Discovery

Azza Fahmy Jewellery unveils the Scarab Collection, a milestone that represents the culmination of 25 years of cultural exploration, artistic discovery, and dedication to preserving Egypt's timeless heritage. Inspired by one of Ancient Egypt's most powerful symbols, the scarab, the collection reinterprets themes of rebirth, creation, and protection through contemporary craftsmanship. Each piece showcases the brand's deep research into historic motifs and artifacts-most notably embodied in the Tutankhamun Necklace, where a carved scarab with Horus's feathered wings reflects Azza Fahmy's distinctive design philosophy and commitment to storytelling through jewellery.

Blending ancient symbolism with modern elegance, the collection draws from an array of historical references-including treasures from the tombs of Tutankhamun and Psusennes I, the scarab archives of the Petrie Museum, and the Eye of Horus amulet from the Metropolitan Museum. Signature pieces such as the Winged Scarab Cuff, Shen Scarab Earrings, Solar Voyage Chain, and the Scarab Lattice Bracelet reinterpret iconic motifs with technical precision and artistic depth. From rings and chokers to chains and earrings, each design pays homage to Egypt's cultural legacy while elevating it for today's audience. The Scarab Collection is now available at Azza Fahmy Jewellery boutiques and online.

