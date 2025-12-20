Salik And Dubai Culture Launch The“Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes” Competition, Offering AED 100,000 In Prizes

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Inviting artists to design new Salik tags

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,December 2025: Salik Company PJSC (Salik), Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator, in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is calling on the creative community to reimagine Salik tags through the 'Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes' competition. Participants are invited to submit designs that reflect their view of the city and spotlight Dubai's cultural diversity and creative spirit.

The“Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes” competition provides an opportunity for the artistic, creative, and youth communities to contribute to the design of new Salik tags that express their personal visions, reflect Dubai's creative spirit, and highlight the Emirate's cultural diversity and distinctive arts scene.

Salik is now accepting entries until 19 January 2026, with a total prize pool of AED 100,000 (USD 27,000). Winners will be announced during the 14th edition of the Sikka Art & Design Festival, taking place from 23 January to 1 February 2026, in the Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood. The first-place winner will receive USD 15,000, followed by USD 7,000 for second place and USD 5,000 for third.

A judging committee comprising representatives from RTA, Dubai Culture, and Salik will review submissions and select the winning entries. The competition aims to spotlight multidisciplinary creative talent, support emerging voices, and introduce distinctive designs that encourage experimentation and innovation across Dubai's arts community. It also supports Dubai Culture's mandate to advance Dubai's vision and reinforce its position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

Mr. Ibrahim Al Haddad, CEO of Salik, said:“Our collaboration with Dubai Culture on the 'Erth Dubai Through Your Eyes' competition extends Salik's commitment to empowering talent, supporting youth creativity, and reinforcing the role of art as a key element in shaping the future of Dubai. The competition comes in response to the initiative of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and contributes to strengthening the legacy of 'Erth Dubai' by providing an innovative platform that enhances the value of our digital solutions and services and contributes to the development of a smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem. It also opens the door for the next generation to contribute to designing tags that accompany customers on their daily journeys across the city. Through this partnership, we look forward to motivating promising talent in schools, universities, and the creative community, and inspiring them to present works that reflect Dubai's spirit and support its ambitions to reinforce its global leadership in innovation and quality of life.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, emphasised the role of art in showcasing the emirate's identity and highlighted Dubai Culture's commitment to nurturing talent, developing the local creative sector, and making the arts accessible to all. She noted that the partnership with Salik offers a valuable opportunity to spark fresh ideas and broaden creative expression.

She said:“The 'Dubai Through Your Eyes' competition celebrates what makes Dubai distinctive. It will help spread a culture of creativity, encourage innovation among artists, and prompt them to harness the emirate's cultural and heritage resources to express their diverse visions. The resulting works will strengthen the city's cultural and creative industries and elevate artistic and visual appreciation across Dubai.”

Salik and Dubai Culture are inviting artists, designers, calligraphers, and graffiti artists to submit proposals for customised Salik tag designs. The competition will expand Salik's design library while strengthening public engagement with the brand through new creative interpretations.

Submissions must be original, contemporary, and not previously displayed or produced, while remaining aligned with the values and traditions of the local community. Artists and creatives can access the application form and full guidelines via the following link:

About Salik:

Salik Company PJSC was established in its current form as a public joint-stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. Salik, meaning“free-flowing traffic,” is Dubai's exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate's automatic toll gates using Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR). The Company currently operates 10 toll gates located across strategic corridors, particularly along Sheikh Zayed Road. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik toll gates by residents commuting within the Emirate and visitors travelling to Dubai's destinations. Under a 49-year concession agreement with the Roads and Transport Authority, ending in 2071, Salik holds the exclusive right to operate all existing and future road toll gates in Dubai.

