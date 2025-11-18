Head Of Finance NOBI Dana Kripto At Nobi1

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Link

Company Description

NOBI helps people easily get more from their crypto asset & simplify their crypto investment experience. Our engineering team run hundreds of blockchain nodes, integrates with numerous DeFi smart contracts and run numerous real time robo trading to simplify the life our customers.

We're here so that everyone can be part of the global cryptocurrency movement. Join us.

Job Description

The Head of Finance is responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, including accounting, financial reporting, budgeting, and tax compliance. This role ensures that all financial activities are accurate, efficient, compliant with regulations, and aligned with the company's business goals.

Key Responsibilities

Financial Reporting & Analysis

. Manage and review monthly, quarterly, and annual financial statements.

. Monitor cash flow, budgeting, and financial forecasting.

. Provide financial insights and recommendations to management for strategic decisions.

Accounting Management

. Oversee daily accounting operations in accordance with PSAK and company policies.

. Ensure the accuracy of journal entries, balance sheets, and general ledger.

. Maintain internal controls to ensure accuracy and prevent fraud.

Tax & Compliance

. Ensure timely and accurate tax reporting (PPN, PPh 21, PPh 23, Annual Corporate Tax, and others).

. Coordinate with external tax consultants when necessary.

. Ensure compliance with Indonesian financial and regulatory requirements.

Team Management

. Lead and develop the finance and administration team.

. Oversee daily finance administrative tasks such as petty cash, reimbursement, and payment processing.

Financial Operations

. Manage company cash flow, bank reconciliations, and financial procedures.

. Ensure smooth vendor payments, payroll support, and financial documentation.

. Build efficient systems and SOPs to improve finance operations.



See also Senior Social Media Manager (f/m/d) at EoT Labs

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field (Master's preferred).

Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in finance and accounting, with at least 1 years in a leadership role.

Previous experience in a traditional investment management company, securities company, brokerage company, or investment banking environment.

Experience in regulatory engagement or coordination with the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

Exposure to corporate finance, capital market instruments, or investment operations.

Strong understanding of PSAK, taxation, and financial reporting standards.

Excellent analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

Experience leading finance teams and working cross-functionally with other departments.

Additional Information

Fluent in English and Mandarin (additional languages are a plus).



When applying, mention the word CANDYSHOP to show you read the job post completely.]]>nobi1Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.10, Kb. Sirih, Kecamatan Tanah Abang, Kota Jakarta Pusat, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta, Indonesia

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.