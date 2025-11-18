India Offers USD 500 Bn Energy Investment Opportunities: Hardeep Puri

MENAFN - KNN India)At a roundtable with leading Japanese industry representatives in Tokyo on Monday, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri discussed opportunities for collaboration across the entire energy value chain.

The dialogue focused on strengthening energy security, sustainability, and future-ready infrastructure between India and Japan, two key economies of the Indo-Pacific region.

The Minister highlighted India's growing energy demand, rapid infrastructure expansion and Japan's technological expertise as a foundation for a mutually beneficial partnership.

Puri invited Japanese industry to actively participate in India's energy sector, assuring full government support to facilitate deeper collaboration.

He referenced the India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, noting that the two countries have set an ambitious new target of JPY 10 trillion (approximately USD 68 billion) in private Japanese investment in India, building on progress toward the 2022–2026 target of JPY 5 trillion.

The Minister outlined that India is offering over USD 500 billion in investment opportunities across exploration and production, LNG, city gas distribution, hydrogen, shipping, and alternative fuels.

He emphasised India's investor-friendly policies, including 100 percent FDI in energy sectors, transparent bidding, and year-round licensing, creating a predictable environment for international investment.

India's six major oil and gas PSUs recorded revenues of about USD 315 billion in FY 2024–25, nearly 8 percent of the country's GDP, reflecting the scale of its energy sector.

Puri also highlighted India's status as the world's third-largest oil consumer, expected to account for nearly 30 percent of incremental global energy demand over the next two decades.

He identified natural gas infrastructure, with an estimated USD 72 billion investment, as a key area for technological collaboration with Japan, particularly in hydrogen integration and future energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)