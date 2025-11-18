44Th IITF Showcases 292 MSME & Vishwakarmas Stalls Across 29 States & Uts

MENAFN - KNN India)Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday inaugurated the MSME, KVIC and Coir Pavilions in Hall 6 and the National SC-ST Hub (NSSH) Pavilion in Hall 5 at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Manjhi noted that India has one of the largest youth populations, making unemployment a major challenge. To address youth unemployment, he said,“Prime Minister Modi has prioritised the growth of the MSME sector.”

“The government has created employment opportunities for about 30 crore people in the MSME sector and aims to increase this to 60 crore over the next five years,” he added.

The MSME Pavilion, themed 'Vibrant MSMEs, Viksit Bharat', showcases the sector's contribution to inclusive growth and the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

A total of 292 stalls have been allotted to micro and small enterprises and Vishwakarmas representing 29 States and Union Territories.

Over 67 percent of the stalls have been allocated to women entrepreneurs, more than 34 percent to SC/ST entrepreneurs, and 15 stalls to entrepreneurs with disabilities.

The MSME Minister noted that after visiting several stalls, he found first-time exhibitors from micro and small enterprises appreciative of the opportunity to showcase and promote their businesses.

“Such initiatives will help address unemployment in India by encouraging self-employment,” he added.

The pavilion also features 43 Geographical Indication (GI) products and 15 One District One Product (ODOP) exhibits, with 98 percent of participants being first-time exhibitors from micro enterprises.

Products on display span textiles, handloom, handicrafts, eco-friendly items, Vishwakarma goods, ceramics, leather, beauty products, toys, food items, coir products and other regional specialities.

The Coir Board Pavilion features 31 exhibitors presenting a range of coir-based handicrafts, toys, ornaments, mats, carpets, coir pith and geo-textiles.

The platform aims to facilitate B2B and B2C engagement and promote growth opportunities for coir-sector entrepreneurs.

The Khadi India Pavilion, themed 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047', includes 150 exhibitors from across India, comprising 63 Khadi institutions, 81 PMEGP-supported units and six units assisted under the SFURTI scheme.

The pavilion features 101 SC/ST/OBC entrepreneurs and 47 women entrepreneurs.

High-quality Khadi products-including silk sarees from southern states, muslin from West Bengal, Madhubani crafts from Bihar, Phulkari from Punjab, Kalamkari from Andhra Pradesh, herbal and cosmetic products from Uttarakhand, and woollens from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh-are available for sale.

The NSSH Pavilion in Hall 5 hosts 35 stalls showcasing products by SC-ST entrepreneurs from 10 States, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam, Karnataka and Nagaland.

Items on display include footwear, sports goods, handicrafts, bamboo products, food products, machine components and leather goods.

The event was attended by Minister of State, MSME and Labour & Employment Shobha Karandlaje and Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Manoj Kumar, along with senior officials from the Ministry of MSME, Development Commissioner (MSME), NSIC and the Coir Board.

