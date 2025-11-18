Bisleri Partners With Purple Umbrella Festival 2025 As The Official Hydration Partner

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India India's leading packaged drinking water brand, Bisleri, proudly announced its partnership with the Purple Umbrella Festival 2025 as the official hydration partner. The festival, held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre, brought together theatre, short films, documentaries, youth-startup innovation and climate action under the theme:“ Creativity for Climate. Innovation for Impact. Stories for Change”.

Bisleri International Partners with Purple Umbrella Festival 2025 as The Official Hydration Partner

The event witnessed an encouraging footfall of around 700 attendees out of which 600 were children who enthusiastically participated and showcased their commitment towards sustainability and action for climate change. At the event, Bisleri hosted a dedicated“ Greener Promise” stall designed to engage festivalgoers around sustainability, responsible hydration and conservation. The stall featured interactive elements such as PET-bottle, HDPE caps upcycling demonstrations, plastic waste management education modules and a collection point for used plastic bottles under Bisleri's flagship“ Bottles for Change” initiative.

“With its blend of creativity, youth energy and climate focus, Purple Umbrella was the perfect stage for Bisleri to reinforce our commitment to a greener future,” said Ganesh Kaliyaperumal, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International.“We believe that sustainability wasn't just about good intentions but about meaningful action with communities. At our Greener Promise stall, we not only aimed to educate students on responsible disposal of used plastic, but also to spark dialogue and participation around circular-economy solutions.”

“Purple Umbrella and Bisleri came together because we share a simple but powerful belief that young people can shape India's climate future. Bisleri's commitment to recycling aligned perfectly with our mission. Together, we wanted to show students that small actions truly make a difference, and that creating a greener tomorrow begins with each one of us,” said, Neeraj Kumar, Founder, Purple Umbrella Festival.

Bisleri's participation aligned with its sustainability agenda to raise youth awareness on responsible plastic waste disposal. The initiative is part of Bisleri's Bottles for Change campaign, reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainability, youth engagement, and environmental education.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit .