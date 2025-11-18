Techmediabreaks Off The Hook YS Inc. (NYSE American: OTH) Closes $15 Million Initial Public Offering
About Off The Hook YS Inc.
Off The Hook is a premier yacht and boat wholesaler specializing in the buying and selling of yachts and boats. Off The Hook combines advanced technology, proprietary AI-assisted valuation tools, and a data-driven sales platform to bring greater transparency and efficiency to yacht transactions. Over the past decade, Off The Hook has become a go-to wholesaler in the marine industry, earning numerous accolades, having been named one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the United States by Inc. 500 for two consecutive years, and is consistently ranked as a Top 100 Dealer in the USA by Boating Industry magazine. Today, Off The Hook generates over $90 million in annual boat and yacht sales, operating across eight locations with a team of over 35 sales representatives who transact on more than 400 vessels each year. The Company's success is built on a commitment to excellence, emphasizing the hiring of highly skilled professionals who embody integrity and a passion for the boating industry. By prioritizing relationship-building and ensuring client satisfaction, Off The Hook believes that it has established the Company as the go-to wholesaler in the industry.
