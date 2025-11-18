Oregon Community Credit Union Selects Egain AI Knowledge Hubtm And Egain AI Agenttm To Elevate Customer Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading AI knowledge platform for customer service, today announced that OCCU || Oregon Community Credit Union has selected the eGain AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent software to enhance its service delivery and member experience.

OCCU's mission is to make a difference in the lives of its employees, members, and the communities it serves. As part of its ongoing commitment to exceptional member service, the credit union's leadership recognized the need to modernize its knowledge management system to improve operational inefficiencies.

Comprehensive Enterprise Solution

OCCU selected eGain AI Knowledge Hub for its open architecture and well-defined AI strategy, driven from a unified platform that met the credit union's requirements. The solution will support over 700 users, including contact center representatives using AI Agent for Contact Center for Genesys, and enterprise users accessing portals customized for corporate and branch employees.

Elevated Experience and Results

OCCU's integrated enterprise-wide AI Knowledge Hub approach will enable the organization to optimize authoring and governance procedures, thereby improving compliance and operational efficiency, as well as enhancing the user experience across the contact center and enterprise teams. The solution is expected to increase efficiency by allowing technical writers to dedicate more effort toward strategic initiatives and reduce the overall onboarding time for new agents.

“At OCCU, we believe our employees are our greatest asset. By equipping them with the tools and resources they need to work efficiently and effectively, we strengthen our ability to fulfill our vision of 'Enriching Lives',” said Kirsten Simmons, SVP of People Development. "eGain's unified AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent software will transform how our users across the organization access and deliver information. By streamlining knowledge management and empowering our team members with instant, contextual answers, we can focus on what matters most-delivering exceptional service to our members while improving operational efficiency and compliance."

"Member service fails when agents cannot find a consolidated source of trusted answers," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "OCCU saw an opportunity to empower its service teams by unifying knowledge, paving the way for greater efficiency and stronger member support. Our AI Knowledge Hub and AI Agent deliver exactly what they need-enterprise-wide access to trusted, contextual answers that improve both employee productivity and member experience. We are proud to partner with OCCU in their quest for operational excellence and exceptional member service."

About OCCU

OCCU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than $3.5 billion in assets. The credit union was founded in Eugene, Oregon, in 1956. OCCU has an expanding network of branches and digital tools to provide its 284,000 member-owners with a full suite of financial services. Membership is open to anyone living or working in most of Oregon, anywhere in Washington and parts of Idaho. Learn more at