Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind And High Sea Tonight

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6:00 am on Wednesday will be mild to relatively cold, slightly dusty at times with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will see some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 09 to 19 knot at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 to 22 knot gusting to 30 knot at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 to 5 feet, while offshore will be 4 to 7 feet, surging to 10 feet at times.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09 kilometers.

Offshore will also be 05 to 10 kilometers.