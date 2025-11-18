EDGE Marks Regional First In Certified Aerospace Surface Treatment Capability In Collaboration With Raytheon

The recent development is part of EDGE entity EPI's contract with Raytheon to manufacture parts for its Coyote Counter-UAS interceptor programme

Abu Dhabi, UAE:November, 2025 – EDGE Group entity, EPI, the cornerstone of precision engineering in the UAE's aerospace, energy, and defence industries, has become the first in the region to successfully obtain approval from Raytheon, an RTX business, for compliance with the MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 1 & Class 3 standards, a game-changing alternative to the hazardous hexavalent process in surface treatment.

The announcement was made at the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025, currently underway at Dubai World Central (DWC) from 17 to 21 November. This achievement not only strengthens EPI's position as a supplier of choice for leading OEMs but also contributes to advancing the UAE's advanced sovereign industrial capabilities in alignment with EDGE's overall strategy.

Michael Deshaies, CEO of EPI, said:“The latest milestone with Raytheon underscores our commitment to the 'Make it in the Emirates' initiative and EPI's position as a key player in the global aerospace supply chain. Through this partnership, we continue to push boundaries of local manufacturing excellence and international competitiveness.”

Commenting on the development, Fahad Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Raytheon Emirates, said,“This achievement strengthens our relationship with EPI and highlights the UAE's progress toward a resilient, self-reliant defence industry. It showcases how combining global expertise with local capability builds a future-ready defence ecosystem, driving growth and solidifying the UAE's role in global supply chains.”

The latest development is part of a contract between EPI and Raytheon for the supply of machined aluminium and assembly components for the Coyote Counter-UAS interceptor.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.