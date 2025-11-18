Salman Khan & Family Celebrate Salimsalma Khan's 61St & Arpitaaayush Sharma's 11Th Wedding Anniversaries

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 18 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and family recently came together on the 18th of November for a warm and intimate double celebration, marking the wedding anniversaries of his parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan, and his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and BIL Aayush Sharma.

A lot of photos and videos shared by the members of the family and guests who arrived at the celebration on their respective social media accounts offered a glimpse into the close-knit yet happy gathering. Nirwan Khan, the son of Sohail Khan, on his social media account, shared a picture that reflected the family dynamics and close bond of the Khan family.

In the picture fans can see Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Arpita Khan, Sharma, Ayush Sharma, Alvira Agnihotri, and others can be seen smiling as they pose together. In the picture, viewers can see a tall macaroon tower and two elegant white cakes decorated with blue piping and floral detailing that were placed at the centre of the celebrations.

One cake had the initials 'A A', standing for Arpita and Ayush, and the other cake had the initial 'S S', for Salim and Salma. On Salim Khan's cake, the cake prop of 61 was pinned, while on Arpita's cake, the cake prop of 11 was pinned, indicating their respective years of marriage. Arpita Khan Sharma also posted a lot of videos on her social media stories. One clip shows the family surrounding Salma Khan as she leans in to cut the cake with her husband, Salim Khan. Ayush Sharma is seen feeding cake to Helen, while others cheer around them.

Another story shared by Arpita features a fun selfie moment where Sohail Khan is seen giving an affectionate kiss on the cheek as they smile for the camera. Arpita also reposted a picture of the anniversary cake set that displayed the initials.

Another video shared by a family friend shows the macaron tower and cakes again, with a message thanking Salma Aunty, Salim Uncle, Arpita and Ayush for the celebration. The photos and videos speak volumes of the warm bond they share.