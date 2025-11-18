Sofabaton Launches The New-Generation X2 Universal Remote Featuring Premium Metal Build And Powerful IR Control

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HongKong, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SofaBaton X2 is a new-generation universal remote that turns both hardware craftsmanship and IR performance up to eleven. Its body is built from a unibody zinc-alloy metal chassis with careful chamfer edges and a clean, well-spaced button layout. In the hand, the X2 feels substantial, with a distinct sense of weight and premium metal texture. The surface uses a refined sandblasted finish that resists fingerprints and provides a dry, non-slippery touch. The buttons are tuned with gentle damping, so every press produces a crisp, deliberate click rather than a mushy response – reinforcing both quality and control.As the company puts it, the X2 combines“ergonomic design with a responsive touch interface,” striking a balance between powerful functionality and effortless everyday use.

Intuitive Display and Interaction

On the front, the X2 features a 2.4-inch touch-enabled HD display that provides instant feedback for every action. With a pixel density of 332 ppi, icons, text and channel artwork appear sharp and detailed, even from typical living-room viewing distances. In daily use, this screen makes it easy to see which device you're controlling, what you just pressed, and what state your system is in – reducing guesswork and trial-and-error. All device selection and status information is concentrated on this display, which feels both refined and responsive.

The interface also includes touch shortcuts that can instantly bring up macro commands, allowing users to trigger complex multi-device routines with a single tap. Combined with the thoughtfully arranged physical buttons, this creates a workflow where you“look at the screen to choose, and use your fingertips to confirm.” Many users appreciate that the backlit keys keep the remote visually clean, while the medium key travel helps prevent accidental presses and contributes to a stable, confident feel.







A Layered IR System: Remote, Hub, IR Blasters and R1 Repeater

Where the X2 really sets itself apart is in the way it handles infrared control. Instead of being a simple“single-LED” remote, it works as a complete system made up of:

. the X2 Remote in your hand

. the X2 Hub positioned facing or near your equipment

. wired IR blasters for devices hidden in cabinets

. and the optional R1 IR repeater, for extended coverage

This layered design is what allows the X2 to confidently control both visible devices and gear that's completely tucked out of sight.

Hub-First IR: The Primary Signal Source

By default, the X2 Hub does most of the heavy lifting. When you press a button on the remote, the command is sent wireless (via RF) to the Hub, which then fires off IR signals using its built-in high-power emitters.

Inside the Hub is a set of multi-directional IR emitters designed to project signals:

. in a roughly 360° forward and upward pattern

. with no direct downward emission

In practical terms, this means you should ideally place the Hub:

. Faces or stays side by side with devices, open shelf, or cabinet surface

. not placed above equipment or inside thick doors and drawers

With good placement, the Hub alone can cover most living-room setups. You press a key on the X2, the Hub responds almost instantly, and the controlled devices react with virtually no perceivable lag.

Using the Remote's Own IR for Tricky Angles

In many rooms, there's always that one awkwardly placed device – a TV off to the side, a projector mounted high up, or a soundbar that sits outside the Hub's sweet spot.

For these cases, the X2 gives you a backup: in the app, you can enable the remote's built-in IR emitter for these devices.

Once enabled, the X2 Remote can send IR commands directly from its own Emitter:

. you simply point the remote at the target device

. the command skips the Hub and goes directly from remote to these devices.

This way, users get the best of both worlds: Hub-based whole-room coverage most of the time, with classic“point-and-shoot” IR control from remote.





IR Blasters: Precise Control for Devices Hidden in Cabinets

Many modern living rooms hide set-top boxes, players and AV receivers inside cabinets to keep things visually clean. To handle this, the X2 system includes wired IR blaster cables that plug directly into the Hub.

A typical setup looks like this:

1. Plug the IR blaster into the Hub's IR output port.

2. Route the cable into the cabinet or enclosure while leaving the door of cabinet or enclosure open; If not possible, place Hub inside the cabinet or enclosure too.

3. Aim the head of the IR blasters at the IR receiver window on your devices.

Because the Hub itself mainly fires IR forward and upward, fully enclosed devices inside cabinets are best handled by these wired blasters. This lets you keep boxes, players and amplifiers completely hidden behind doors of the cabinet or enclosure without sacrificing reliable control.

Extending Coverage with the R1 IR Repeater

For more complex layouts – devices spread across both sides of the room, a rack in a side cabinet, or even equipment in another room – SofaBaton offers the R1 IR repeater (sold separately) to extend the X2 system's reach.

The R1 is a compact, puck-shaped IR node that receives IR from the Hub and rebroadcasts signal using its own emitters. You can think of it as a dedicated“IR twin” of the Hub:

. the X2 Remote sends a command to the X2 Hub

. the Hub processes the command and emits RF commands to R1

. the R1 picks up that RF signal and sends out IR signal to devices instead in its own coverage zone

Inside the R1 are multiple high-power emitters that create a kind of 360° IR“shower” around it. It also provides a dedicated IR blaster output with an extended cable, allowing you to pull the signal even further into side cabinets, corner installations, or secondary racks.

In simple terms, this combination lets you:

. place the Hub near your main TV and primary equipment stack

. position the R1 near a second cluster of devices or even in another room

. and still control everything seamlessly with a single X2 remote in your hand

Instead of rearranging your room for IR line-of-sight, you can hide devices and cables where they make sense aesthetically, and let the X2 + R1 IR network quietly handle the rest.







Summary

The SofaBaton X is more than just a“working” universal remote – it's a system built for people who care about hardware feel and control detail.

On the hardware side, it offers:

. a unibody zinc-alloy chassis with real metal weight and texture

. damped, clicking physical buttons

. a 2.4-inch touch HD display with a sharp 332-ppi pixel density

On the inside, it implements a full, layered IR control architecture:

. Hub-first IR as the primary, whole-room signal source

. optional on-remote IR for tricky angles and edge cases

. wired IR blasters for precise control of cabinet-hidden devices

. and the R1 repeater for extended, multi-zone coverage

Combined with the SofaBaton app – where you can fine-tune power behavior, input switching, Activities and button mapping – a single tap can power on the right devices, switch to the correct HDMI input, and route volume to the proper amplifier, without you having to“chase” each box with its own remote.

Whether you're switching inputs or controlling equipment tucked away behind doors and in corners, the X2's performance and materials underline its core philosophy: this is not about gimmicks, but about serious hardware, turning complex system control into something that feels simple and natural in everyday use.

CONTACT: Jan Yang...