Japan Announces $3.5M Grant To Boost Pakistan's Polio Eradication Drive

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Japan has announced a fresh grant of US$3.5 million to support Pakistan's ongoing fight against poliovirus, reaffirming Tokyo's long-standing commitment to global health and immunisation efforts.

According to the Embassy of Japan in Islamabad, the new funding will enable the Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) to procure more than 24 million doses of oral polio vaccine for national campaigns planned in 2026.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries in the world where transmission of the poliovirus has yet to be halted. So far this year, 30 cases have been reported.

To accelerate progress, the government and its partners have launched the National Emergency Action Plan 2025–26 under the Roadmap to Zero, which aims to stop transmission nationwide.

Each nationwide campaign targets more than 45 million children under the age of five and is carried out by over 400,000 frontline health workers.

Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq, said Japan's latest contribution represented solidarity as well as financial support.“Every dose of vaccine and every outreach effort supported through Japan's contribution brings us closer to a polio-free Pakistan. We are deeply grateful for Japan's continued confidence in our programme and our frontline workers,” she said.

Japan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Akamatsu Shuichi, reaffirmed his country's long-term support for Pakistan's health priorities.“Japan has always believed that protecting children from preventable diseases is one of the most important investments in a nation's future,” he said, adding that the new grant reflects Japan's commitment to working alongside Pakistan, UNICEF and other partners to end polio.

The funding will be channelled through UNICEF to support procurement and delivery of vaccines, further strengthening PEI's ability to sustain gains and interrupt virus circulation.

Naoaki Miyata, Chief Representative of JICA Pakistan, said vaccines remain one of the most effective ways to protect children and communities.“We are confident that this support will be used effectively through the dedication of frontline workers and the engagement of parents and communities,” he said.

UNICEF Representative in Pakistan, Pernille Ironside, described Japan's contribution as instrumental in protecting children across the country.“This contribution will help ensure that every child, no matter where they live, receives the polio vaccine,” she said, noting Japan's consistent partnership in strengthening Pakistan's health systems.

Japan has been supporting Pakistan's polio eradication efforts for nearly three decades. Since 1996, it has contributed more than US$245 million in grants and loans through UNICEF, helping protect millions of children from the crippling disease.