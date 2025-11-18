Rwandan Minister Betting New Cooperation Opportunities With Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New opportunities will appear for cooperation with Azerbaijan, Rwanda's Minister of State Yves Iradukunda said at the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC-25) held in Baku today, Trend reports.

He first shared his impressions of Azerbaijan.

"We have seen great hospitality and interesting discussions here. Especially, our meetings with government officials have been very successful. The President of Rwanda recently visited Azerbaijan. Within the framework of this visit, cooperation with Azerbaijan in the areas of digitalization of services, innovation, the space sector, and other areas was discussed," he explained.

The minister also touched on the golden opportunities for joining forces with Azerbaijan in the telecommunications arena.

"It gives us great pleasure to observe the progress that the Republic of Azerbaijan has made in the realm of technological advancement, innovation, and digital development. This week, I and my delegation will visit a number of companies here and continue our cooperation.

We are pleased to see the development of Azerbaijan. Initial discussions are mainly focused on the digitalization of services, innovation, and also space technologies, but I'm sure that there will be more opportunities for cooperation with Azerbaijan," the minister emphasized.

The World Telecommunication Development Conference 2025 (WTDC-25) was started by the Government of Azerbaijan in Baku from 17 to 28 November 2025 under the theme“Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” The conference provides a special platform for high-ranking officials from ITU Member States, for the most part ministers or deputy ministers, to express their views on emerging trends and on matters of strategic importance to the development of the telecommunication and information and communication technology sector.