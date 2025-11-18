EBRD Supports Expansion Of Tashkent Pipe Plant With New Financing

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is supporting the modernisation of Tashkent Pipe Plant (TPP) by providing a $20 million loan to expand the company's production facilities, Trend reports.

According to the EBRD, this financing will provide TPP with the necessary working capital and enable it to ramp up production of insulated large-diameter pipes (LDPs). TPP will procure raw materials for coating water pipes with protective insulation and upgrade the relevant coating equipment.

TPP is the only producer of insulated LDPs in Uzbekistan. They are widely used in water transport systems, mining operations, and residential and commercial infrastructure, as well as major infrastructure projects such as bridges, roads, and overpasses.

The advanced insulation technology that will be applied as a result of this project will extend the service lives of the company's pipes from the current 15-20 years to 50 years, delivering significant long-term value through greener infrastructure and significant water savings across the country.

By improving the durability of water pipelines and reducing water losses, the project will help improve the country's access to drinking water and contribute to a more sustainable infrastructure.

The EBRD has invested 5.57 billion euros in Uzbekistan to date across 193 projects, with the majority of those funds supporting private entrepreneurship, contributing to the country's economic development.