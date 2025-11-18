Kazmunaygas Reveals Volume Of Cargo Handled Through Batumi Oil Terminal
The sides reviewed key areas of collaboration, with a particular focus on the operations of Batumi Oil Terminal (BOT), a subsidiary of KazTransOil and part of the KazMunayGas group. The terminal handles the transshipment and storage of crude oil, petroleum products, and dry cargo.
As such, cargo turnover through the Batumi Sea Port reached 6.1 million tons in the first 10 months of this year, up from 5.5 million tons in the same period of 2024. This included more than 1.4 million tons of dry cargo, around 300,000 tons of ferry cargo, 2.8 million tons of container cargo, and 1.5 million tons of oil cargo.
Khassenov highlighted BOT's strategic importance for expanding Kazakhstan's transit routes and strengthening energy cooperation with Georgia, noting that further development of the terminal will create new opportunities and enhance the country's position on global energy markets.
Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue joint efforts to deepen their strategic partnership.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment