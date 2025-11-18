Kazmunaygas Reveals Volume Of Cargo Handled Through Batumi Oil Terminal

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)KazMunayGas Chairman Askhat Khassenov met with Georgia's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Levan Diasamidze in Astana to discuss ongoing cooperation and future prospects in the oil and gas sector, the company said, Trend reports.

The sides reviewed key areas of collaboration, with a particular focus on the operations of Batumi Oil Terminal (BOT), a subsidiary of KazTransOil and part of the KazMunayGas group. The terminal handles the transshipment and storage of crude oil, petroleum products, and dry cargo.

As such, cargo turnover through the Batumi Sea Port reached 6.1 million tons in the first 10 months of this year, up from 5.5 million tons in the same period of 2024. This included more than 1.4 million tons of dry cargo, around 300,000 tons of ferry cargo, 2.8 million tons of container cargo, and 1.5 million tons of oil cargo.

Khassenov highlighted BOT's strategic importance for expanding Kazakhstan's transit routes and strengthening energy cooperation with Georgia, noting that further development of the terminal will create new opportunities and enhance the country's position on global energy markets.

Following the meeting, both sides agreed to continue joint efforts to deepen their strategic partnership.