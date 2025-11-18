Azerbaijan Evaluates Investments In Renewable Energy Sources

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan is actively moving to innovative energy sources and has attracted more than $1 billion of foreign investment in the sector of renewable sources, MP and Chairman of the Center for Economic and Social Development Vugar Bayramov said at the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan also intends to start a large-scale export of green energy to Europe by the end of 2027.

​Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan is actively expanding cooperation with the European Union, moving from traditional resources to more innovative ones, and noted significant successes in attracting capital.

He also noted that there are negotiations on greater regional cooperation.

He mentioned that the ball is rolling on the possibility of exporting green energy from Central Asia, making its way through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye to the European market.

On November 18, the 1st Azerbaijan-U.S. Think Tank Forum, themed "Bridging visions: Azerbaijan-United States dialogue for strategic partnership," organized by the Center for Analysis of International Relations, was held in Baku, where representatives from the government of Azerbaijan, local analytical institutions, and leading experts from prominent U.S. think tanks, such as the Atlantic Council, New Lines Institute, Hudson Institute, Central Asia-Caucasus Institute, and The National Interest magazine, actively participated in the forum.