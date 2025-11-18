Kazakhstan Reports Decline In Annual Inflation In Country
According to information, the slowdown was driven mainly by more moderate growth in service prices, while food and non-food inflation continued to accelerate. Food prices remained the key contributor to overall inflation.
Food inflation reached 13.5 percent year-on-year in October (September: 12.7 percent). The highest increase was recorded in Ulytau Region (16.7 percent), while the lowest was in Almaty (10.4 percent).
Non-food inflation stood at 11 percent year-on-year (September – 10.8 percent). The sharpest rise was observed in the Aktobe Region (14 percent), and the lowest again in Almaty (8.5 percent). Service inflation slowed to 12.9 percent (September – 15.3 percent), with Kyzylorda Region showing the lowest growth at 8.6 percent.
Meanwhile, monthly inflation in Kazakhstan for October amounted to 0.5 percent nationwide.
Kazakhstan's inflation declined from 9.8 percent in 2023 to 8.6 percent in 2024. Last year, service prices rose by 13.3 percent, non-food goods by 8.3 percent, and food products by 5.5 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment