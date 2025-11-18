Kazakhstan Reports Decline In Annual Inflation In Country

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kazakhstan's annual inflation eased to 12.6 percent in October, down from 12.9 percent in September, Trend reports via the country's National Bank.

According to information, the slowdown was driven mainly by more moderate growth in service prices, while food and non-food inflation continued to accelerate. Food prices remained the key contributor to overall inflation.

Food inflation reached 13.5 percent year-on-year in October (September: 12.7 percent). The highest increase was recorded in Ulytau Region (16.7 percent), while the lowest was in Almaty (10.4 percent).

Non-food inflation stood at 11 percent year-on-year (September – 10.8 percent). The sharpest rise was observed in the Aktobe Region (14 percent), and the lowest again in Almaty (8.5 percent). Service inflation slowed to 12.9 percent (September – 15.3 percent), with Kyzylorda Region showing the lowest growth at 8.6 percent.

Meanwhile, monthly inflation in Kazakhstan for October amounted to 0.5 percent nationwide.

Kazakhstan's inflation declined from 9.8 percent in 2023 to 8.6 percent in 2024. Last year, service prices rose by 13.3 percent, non-food goods by 8.3 percent, and food products by 5.5 percent.