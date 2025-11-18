Hanley Investment Group Arranges Pre-Sale Of Newly Constructed 7-Eleven C-Store And Fuel Station In Southern California For $3.6 Million

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Photo of newly constructed single-tenant 7?Eleven in Chino, California; property sale facilitated by Hanley Investment Group in April 2025."

YUCAIPA, Calif. - Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors, a nationally recognized real estate brokerage and advisory firm specializing in retail property sales, announced today the pre-sale of a newly constructed, single-tenant, net-leased 7-Eleven convenience store and fuel station in Yucaipa, California. The property is located on an outparcel to a Stater Bros. Markets‐anchored shopping center. The sale price was $3.6 million for the absolute triple-net ground lease.

Hanley Investment Group's Executive Vice President Bill Asher and Executive Vice President and Partner Jeff Lefko, in conjunction with Jeff Stanley, a senior vice president at Lee & Associates, represented the seller, Evergreen Devco, a leader in retail, multifamily and industrial real estate development. The buyer, a private investor from San Luis Obispo County, was represented by John Hans of Colliers in San Luis Obispo, California.

"We generated multiple qualified offers on a pre-sale basis and procured an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer seeking a safe and secure absolute triple-net investment," said Asher. "We closed escrow while 7-Eleven was still under construction and before it opened for business. The store is scheduled to open in early to mid-December."The new 7-Eleven is located at 11361 Bryant Street in Yucaipa, at the hard-corner, signalized intersection of Bryant Street and Oak Glen Road, which serves more than 27,000 cars per day. The 4,088-square-foot convenience store building sits on 1.47 acres and is leased to 7-Eleven, an investment-grade tenant (S&P: A), under a new 15-year corporate lease.

The property benefits from its location adjacent to Stater Bros. Markets, which draws 1.1 million annual visitors and ranks in the top 30% of the chain, according to Placer. The site also enjoys a strong residential customer base, including the Serrano Lake community, a 38‐acre development featuring 144 single‐family homes, which has been completed and sold out directly adjacent to the property. In addition, Chapman Heights, a master‐planned community launched in 2000 and is now home to nearly 1,977 residences along with parks, open space, trails, and the public Yucaipa Valley Golf Course, is located less than two miles northeast.

Together with these established residential communities, Yucaipa's demographics further enhance the investment appeal. The average household income within a seven-mile radius is approximately $124,500, and the population within that same radius exceeds 112,000.

"This 7-Eleven benefits from a prime location adjacent to one of the top-performing Stater Bros. stores in the chain and a strong residential base in Yucaipa," said Asher. "The combination of daily needs retail, affluent demographics, and seasonal attractions in nearby Oak Glen creates a reliable and diverse customer draw that enhances the long‐term stability of the investment."

Asher continued, "This transaction reflects the continued appeal of convenience retail and demonstrates Hanley Investment Group's ability to structure and close pre-sale opportunities that deliver maximum value for our clients."

Founded in 1927 in Dallas, Texas, 7‐Eleven is the world's first convenience store and the largest chain of convenience stores globally. The company operates, franchises, and licenses more than 85,000 stores across 20 countries, including 13,000 in North America, under the 7‐Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes banners.

7-Eleven has more units than any other retailer or food service provider in the world and consistently ranks among the top U.S. franchises. The company has announced plans to expand its footprint by 18% globally, reaching 100,000 stores in 30 countries and regions by 2030.

Nestled in the foothills of the San Bernardino Mountains, Yucaipa is part of the Inland Empire, one of the fastest-growing regions in the nation. Over the last 30 years, the Inland Empire has grown by 78%, more than twice the rate of California overall. The region is home to 4.7 million people and is a major hub for logistics, with 40% of U.S. goods traveling through the area. Yucaipa itself has a population of more than 55,000 and is known for its family-friendly lifestyle, proximity to Los Angeles and Orange County, and seasonal attractions in nearby Oak Glen, where apple picking, pumpkin farms, hayrides, and festivals such as Apple Butter Days and the Apple Blossom Festival draw thousands of visitors each year.

In the last 36 months, Hanley Investment Group has arranged the sale of 17 single-tenant 7-Eleven and Circle K convenience stores, many at record cap rates. "Looking ahead, investors will continue to pursue necessity-based retailers with strong credit ratings like 7-Eleven, which provide reliable cash flow and long-term stability," Asher added. "The reinstatement of 100% bonus depreciation for qualified properties acquired and placed into service after January 19, 2025, is expected to further fuel transaction activity. We anticipate that sales volume for single‐tenant convenience store and fuel station net‐leased retail investments will remain very active."

About Hanley Investment Group

Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors is a real estate brokerage and advisory services company with a $12.5 billion transaction track record that specializes in the sale of retail properties nationwide. The company's expertise, proven track record, and dedication to putting clients' needs first set it apart in the industry. Hanley Investment Group creates value by delivering exceptional results through property‐specific marketing strategies, cutting‐edge technology, and local market knowledge. Hanley Investment Group's relationships with investors, developers, institutions, franchisees, brokers, and 1031 exchange buyers translate into maximum exposure and pricing for each property. With unmatched service and more than 20 years of experience, Hanley Investment Group has redefined the experience of selling retail investment properties.

For more information, visit .

About Evergreen

Founded in 1974, Evergreen specializes in retail, multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments, along with tenant rollouts, property and asset management. Working throughout the nation, Evergreen has earned a reputation as an industry leader by delivering high-quality real estate developments and services reliably, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The company has over 70 employees, with offices in Arizona, Colorado, California, and Utah. Evergreen is currently engaged in the development of more than 70 retail, industrial, and apartment projects and has completed more than 650 projects.

Visit evgre.