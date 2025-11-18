Poland: 23 People Injured After Trams And Bus Collide In Warsaw

MENAFN - IANS) Warsaw, Nov 18 (IANS) As many as 23 people were injured after two trams and a public transport bus collided in Poland's capital, Warsaw, on Tuesday, the local media reported.

Around 17 people were admitted to a hospital following the accident that occurred on major Solidarnosci Avenue in Warsaw at around 7:46 am (local time), Poland-based TVP World reported.

Citing Polish news outlet TVN24, TVP World quoted Tramwaje Warszawskie, or Warsaw Trams, spokesman Witold Urbanowicz as saying, "Two trams and a bus were involved in the accident. It is likely that tram number 4 collided with the bus, which then collided with the tram on a service crossing,"

In a statement shared on X, Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski stated that prosecutor's office is conducting an investigation into the causes of the accident. He stated that emergency services and traffic supervision rushed to the site of the incident to provide necessary assistance.

"On Aleja Solidarności, on the section between Bank Square and the Old Town, an accident occurred this morning involving a bus of line 160, a technical tram, and a tram of line 4. The prosecutor's office is already conducting a detailed investigation into the causes of the incident. Emergency services and traffic supervision immediately arrived at the scene to provide necessary assistance," Trzaskowski stated on X.

The accident injured more than 20 people, all of whom are being cared for by medical services. Work is underway to restore full traffic flow. Public transport traffic from the bridge route is being rerouted to other paths. In the coming hours, we urge you to avoid the accident site whenever possible," he added.

Later, Warsaw Police stated that, "The disruptions on Aleja Solidarnosci in Warsaw have ended. Road and tram traffic was restored at 10:50. A total of 24 people were injured, and 16 were transported to the hospital. Police officers are investigating the exact circumstances and causes of this accident."

Pictures shared by Warsaw Police on X showed police, firefighters and several ambulances at the site of the accident. Earlier in a statement on X, police had said, "Aleja Solidarnosci at numbers 64-68 in the direction toward Plac Bankowy is completely blocked. Police officers are directing traffic and guiding drivers onto detours via the W-Z route. Investigations are ongoing."