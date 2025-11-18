Finn Mcfall
- KTP Associate, University of Surrey
Finn McFall is a Software Engineer at Therme Services UK and Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) Associate with the University of Surrey.
Through the KTP, co-financed by Innovate UK, Finn bridges academic research and industry application, building advanced tools for carbon accounting across the visitor economy. His work includes developing dynamic dashboards, data pipelines and visualisation systems that translate complex facility data into clear, actionable information. He is also a co-author on peer-reviewed publications introducing these tools to the scientific community.Experience
- –present KTP Associate, University of Surrey
- 2023 University of Bristol, Engineering Mathematics MEng
