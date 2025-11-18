403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
ICRC Sounds Alarm Over Fears Of A New Siege In Kordofan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Nov 18 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross warned on Tuesday that the fast-moving developments in Kordofan could lead to a crisis similar to the months long siege that crippled El-Fasher earlier this year.
The ICRC's Regional Director for Africa Patrick Youssef told reporters in Geneva that Sudan's humanitarian conditions are "sliding downward at a frightening speed."
He added that ICRC still lacks a clear understanding of what is happening inside El-Fasher especially with communications largely cut off.
He reported that the Sudanese Red Crescent Society remains active inside the city but the blackout of reliable information has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and concern.
He described to the Red Crescent's volunteers' work on both sides of the front line as "remarkably courageous" adding that five volunteers were killed recently bringing the total number of SRCS volunteers lost since the conflict began to 27.
Four ICRC staff members were also killed while attempting to cross conflict lines to deliver aid.
Youssef stressed that every day humanitarian organizations are denied access to El-Fasher "adds to the suffering of civilians" repeating the ICRC's demand for immediate access to provide life-saving assistance.
He also noted that the ICRC is holding regular talks with influential states namely the Quad (the United States the United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia and Egypt) and highlighted the African Union's expanding role in diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis.
He also stressed that ICRC remains in communication with all sides of the conflict to secure safe humanitarian passage.
Youssef revealed that intensive discussions are underway in Washington among international mediators to revive political negotiations and de-escalate tensions expressing cautious optimism that a three-month ceasefire could be announced soon. (end)
imk
The ICRC's Regional Director for Africa Patrick Youssef told reporters in Geneva that Sudan's humanitarian conditions are "sliding downward at a frightening speed."
He added that ICRC still lacks a clear understanding of what is happening inside El-Fasher especially with communications largely cut off.
He reported that the Sudanese Red Crescent Society remains active inside the city but the blackout of reliable information has created an atmosphere of uncertainty and concern.
He described to the Red Crescent's volunteers' work on both sides of the front line as "remarkably courageous" adding that five volunteers were killed recently bringing the total number of SRCS volunteers lost since the conflict began to 27.
Four ICRC staff members were also killed while attempting to cross conflict lines to deliver aid.
Youssef stressed that every day humanitarian organizations are denied access to El-Fasher "adds to the suffering of civilians" repeating the ICRC's demand for immediate access to provide life-saving assistance.
He also noted that the ICRC is holding regular talks with influential states namely the Quad (the United States the United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia and Egypt) and highlighted the African Union's expanding role in diplomatic efforts to ease the crisis.
He also stressed that ICRC remains in communication with all sides of the conflict to secure safe humanitarian passage.
Youssef revealed that intensive discussions are underway in Washington among international mediators to revive political negotiations and de-escalate tensions expressing cautious optimism that a three-month ceasefire could be announced soon. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment