Dozens get killed in rebel attack on DR Congo health center, villages
(MENAFN) At least 29 people, including patients, were killed in the latest attack blamed on Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels targeting a health center and several villages in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local authorities said Monday.
Residents and officials recovered 23 bodies from the Byambwe health center in Lubero territory, North Kivu province, following the overnight Friday attack, Col. Alain Kiwewa, the territory’s administrator, told reporters.
The victims at the health facility included 11 women, while additional civilians were killed in three nearby villages. Byambwe serves as a referral center for residents, including those displaced by ongoing violence.
Local media reported that rebels burned parts of the health center and several homes.
“Attacks on health facilities are a crime against humanity. These despicable acts must not go unpunished,” Kiwewa said, urging residents to support joint military operations by the Congolese and Ugandan armies aimed at eliminating the rebel group.
The attack follows a similar incident in October, when about 20 civilians were killed and several injured in an attack blamed on the ADF in the same territory.
Ugandan and Congolese forces have conducted joint operations against the ADF since 2021.
The group, active in eastern Congo for years, is affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS (Daesh).
