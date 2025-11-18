403
Multi-Vehicle Crash Injures Over Twenty in Warsaw
(MENAFN) A morning collision in central Warsaw involving two trams and a bus left 23 people injured, local media reported Tuesday.
The incident took place at approximately 7:50 a.m. local time (0650 GMT) on Solidarity Avenue, near the Museum of Independence, on the stretch between Bank Square and the Old Town. According to reports, Tram Line 4 collided with Bus Line 160, which then struck another tram operating on a technical run.
Police reported that 23 people sustained injuries, with 17 transported to hospitals and six receiving treatment at the scene.
The crash caused major disruptions to both road traffic and tram services. Several tram lines were rerouted, and parts of the surrounding roads were temporarily closed.
