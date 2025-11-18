403
UN Chief Voices Alarm Over Attacks on Peacekeepers in Lebanon
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday voiced serious concern regarding the "increased frequency" of assaults affecting UN peacekeepers stationed in Lebanon.
"I can tell you that the Secretary-General is indeed deeply concerned by the increased frequency of incidents impacting the safety and security of our peacekeepers in Lebanon," stated Guterres' spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric, during a press briefing.
He added that an Israeli tank fired upon UN forces in southern Lebanon on Sunday.
Speaking about the UN peacekeeping contingent, known as UNIFIL, Dujarric noted that it had formally requested the Israeli military to "stop the firing immediately," emphasizing that "no UNIFIL personnel were injured" in the incident so far.
Guterres has also reminded "all parties of their obligations to ensure the protection of UN personnel and property," according to Dujarric, who highlighted that "peacekeepers must never be targeted by attacks."
UNIFIL reported that Sunday’s strike, which took place near a position established by Israel within Lebanese territory, constitutes a "serious violation" of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
The resolution, passed on Aug. 11, 2006, calls for a halt to hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, while also advocating the creation of a weapons-free zone between the Litani River and the "Blue Line" delineated by the UN that separates Lebanon from Israel and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.
In recent weeks, tensions in southern Lebanon have escalated, with the Israeli military conducting nearly daily air raids inside Lebanese territory, reportedly targeting Hezbollah operatives and infrastructure.
