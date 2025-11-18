403
UN Security Council adopts US-drafted Gaza resolution
(MENAFN) The UN Security Council on Monday approved a resolution drafted by the US that forms a transitional Board of Peace (BoP) and authorizes an International Stabilization Force (ISF) to help manage governance, reconstruction, and security operations in the Gaza Strip.
Ahead of the vote, US envoy to the UN Mike Waltz urged the Council to seize the opportunity at hand. He told delegates that "today, we have the power to douse the flames and light a path to peace." Waltz described the document as "the draft UN Security Council resolution before us -- a bold, pragmatic blueprint born from President (Donald) Trump's 20-point comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, forged in the fires of diplomacy with Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Türkiye, Pakistan and Indonesia."
He added that the proposal "charts a possible pathway for Palestinian self-determination after the Palestinian Authority has completed the necessary reforms, where rockets will give way to olive branches and there is a chance on the political horizon."
Addressing concerns voiced by Council members as well as Russia’s alternative draft, Waltz emphasized: "We hear concerns over mandates, but colleagues' hesitation here is the true enemy."
Following the adoption, Waltz welcomed the decision, saying it "represents another significant step towards a stable Gaza." He stated that "The Board of Peace, which will be led by President Trump, remains the cornerstone of our effort," and noted that the ISF "will stabilize and secure the security environment, support the demilitarization of Gaza, dismantle terrorist infrastructure, decommission weapons and maintain the safety of Palestinian civilians."
The resolution specifies that the BoP and ISF "presences authorized by this resolution shall remain authorized until Dec. 31, 2027, subject to further action by the Council, and (that) any further reauthorization of the ISF be in full cooperation and coordination with Egypt and Israel and other Member States continuing to work with the ISF."
The resolution specifies that the BoP and ISF "presences authorized by this resolution shall remain authorized until Dec. 31, 2027, subject to further action by the Council, and (that) any further reauthorization of the ISF be in full cooperation and coordination with Egypt and Israel and other Member States continuing to work with the ISF."
