​​​Technical Analysis Of The FTSE 100, GBP/USD And Gold As They Hold Above Support

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​Macro update

​Wall Street tumbles:

​US equities suffered their sharpest decline in more than a month, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.66% and the Nasdaq 100 falling 2.29% as losses in major artificial intelligence (AI) names dragged the market lower.

​Big tech under pressure:

​Nvidia slid 3.6%, Tesla dropped 6.6% and Broadcom fell 4.3% as investors reassessed elevated valuations across the AI and semiconductor space.

​Rate-cut expectations weaken:

​Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials pushed the market-implied probability of a December rate cut towards 50%, pressuring stocks, bonds and the US dollar.

​Rotation into value:

​Consumer discretionary and tech stocks led declines, while value shares outperformed growth over the week.

​Global risk-off tone:

​Asian and European futures softened and Treasury yields inched higher as investors awaited delayed US economic data following the end of the shutdown.

​FTSE 100 bounces off support

​Last week the FTSE 100 swiftly came off its 9,928 record high amid global risk-off sentiment but managed to level out at 9,606 on Friday, close to the critical early November low at 9,572. As long as this level holds, the medium-term uptrend remains intact. Failure there may lead to a top forming, though.

​Minor resistance is seen between the late October and early November highs at 9,792-to-9788.

FTSE 100 daily candlestick chart ​GBP/USD grinds higher

​GBP/USD has recovered from last week's $1.3085 low and is aiming for last week's $1.3216 high as well as the September-to-November downtrend line at $1.3230. This needs to be overcome for the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.3284 to be reached.

​Were a fall through last week's low at $1.3085 to ensue, though, the early November trough at $1.3010 may be revisited.

GBP/USD daily candlestick chart ​Gold finds support

​Last week the gold price came off its $4,245.19 per troy ounce high and dipped to $4,032.23 on Friday, a level above which it currently holds. Together with the August-to-December uptrend line at $4,019.98 it offers support.

​While this area holds, the $4,150.00 region may be revisited. Were it to give way, though, the gold price would be expected to trade in the sub-$4,000.00 region for at least several days.

Gold daily candlestick chartImportant to know

