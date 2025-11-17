403
QDB Doubles Investment Packages To Attract Global Startups To Doha
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Development Bank (QDB) announced a major expansion of its support for entrepreneurs at the 11th edition of the Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference, unveiling new investment packages designed to attract global startups to Doha.
Speaking at the conference's opening ceremony, QDB CEO Abdulrahman bin Hesham al-Sowaidi said:“I am pleased to announce the doubling of investment packages: up to QR4mn for seed stage companies and up to QR20mn for growth stage companies. This programme serves as a bridge for outstanding startups worldwide to establish in Qatar and expand globally.”
Al-Sowaidi emphasised that entrepreneurship in Qatar has evolved into a national endeavour, supported by the Third National Development Strategy (NDS3). He noted that the private sector's role in venture capital“is expanding rapidly.”
“Last year, private sector participation reached 57% of total venture capital investments. We continue our journey towards achieving the national target of 70% by 2030,” he explained.
QDB's investment arm now ranks fourth among the most active investors in the Middle East and North Africa, with direct and indirect investments exceeding“QR350mn.” The bank has also tripled the value of single co-investment deals to“QR11mn,” strengthening partnerships with local and international funds.
Al-Sowaidi highlighted QDB's partnerships with the Qatar Investment Authority's (QIA) Fund of Funds programme, including the launch of the HealthTech Accelerator with Deerfield's Cure programme, which connects Doha and New York. He also pointed to the creation of Qatar's first venture building studio, iCapital Ventures, in collaboration with Utopia Capital Management.
Capacity building initiatives have also been central to QDB's strategy. More than 220 angel investors have been accredited through a programme with the Qatar Finance and Business Academy, paving the way for deeper engagement in venture capital across the region.
“Aligned with Qatar's ambition to be a launchpad rather than just a destination, we introduced the Startup Qatar Investment Programme. In just two years, it has supported more than 35 companies with investments exceeding QR130mn,” al-Sowaidi said.
Al-Sowaidi stressed that digitalisation is now essential for competitiveness. QDB has rolled out a Digital Transformation programme, introduced the Smart Industry Readiness Index (SIRI) for self-assessment, and provided grants and financing to support companies in adopting advanced technologies.
He cited figures from the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) showing that 81% of early-stage entrepreneurs in Qatar rely on modern technology, evidence of the ecosystem's ability to keep pace with global trends. QDB has also launched the Talent Community Programme, benefitting more than 50 entrepreneurs across 30 local and international companies, al-Sowaidi pointed out.
He said this year's Rowad conference gathered more than 120 local and international companies, 15 panel discussions, 45 workshops, and 28 startups competing to showcase their projects.
“We stand at a moment where entrepreneurship moves from the margins to the centre of the economic system. The private sector is playing an increasingly vital role in driving development,” emphasised al-Sowaidi, who urged entrepreneurs and investors to seize the opportunity for dialogue, knowledge exchange, and deep partnerships Rowad Entrepreneurship Conference global startups
