Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Responds To Udaipur FIR, Says Fraud Claims Are False - What Do We Know About The Case?

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt is facing police investigation after an FIR was lodged against him in Udaipur over an alleged fraud related to a film project, a claim that Bhatt has strongly denied.

The filmmaker, meanwhile, maintains that the claims are baseless and insists that he has done nothing wrong, reiterating that the“Rajasthan Police is being misled,” news agency ANI reported on Monday.

What do we know about the case?

The case was registered at Bhupalpura police station and is currently under investigation. Here are the details:

- Complainant: The FIR was filed by Dr Ajay Murdia of Udaipur.

- Allegation: The complainant alleges he had an agreement with Vikram Bhatt's company for the production of some movies and documentaries, intended as a tribute to his late wife; however, the deal was not rightfully fulfilled from Bhatt's end.

- Contract details: The agreement involved the complainant paying an amount to Vikram Bhatt's company with a contract to produce four movies.

- Alleged breach of the contract: The complainant, Dr Murdia, accused the production house of failing to produce the movies as per the contract, and the two movies that were made were not rightfully attributed. The production of the movie with the highest budget was reportedly never started.

Speaking of the case, SP Udaipur, Yogesh Goyal, noted that the investigation is currently going on, and“action will be taken appropriately.”

Vikram Bhatt's denial and counterclaims

Responding to the allegations, Vikram Bhatt said that he believes the police are being misled.“I came to know today that there has been an FIR. I believe it was reported on a TV channel in Rajasthan that an FIR has been filed against me. And then a journalist friend of mine sent me an FIR. So I read the entire FIR. Now, to be honest, I feel that the Rajasthan Police is being misled,” Bhatt told ANI.

He further questioned the authenticity of the documents that the complainant presented to the Jaipur police.“They say that out of greed for 200 crores, I made a scam of 30 crores. If they have reported this to the police, then surely they must have some documents or paperwork. Otherwise, the police don't engage in such activities. So, if that is the case, then it is forged. It cannot be,” he said.

The filmmaker also denied any wrongdoing, saying,“I have been in the industry for so many years. I had a conflict of interest with people. I had many good and bad relationships. But this has never happened. I do not understand what this means.”

Bhatt also said that he will first seek proof from the complainant regarding the filed FIR and then move forward, ANI reported.

Vikram Bhatt was just 14 years old when he entered the film industry as an assistant to director Mukul Anand on the latter's debut film, 'Kanoon Kya Karega.' Bhatt later went on to direct several box-office hits, including 'Ghulam' starring Aamir Khan.

However, in 2008, Vikram Bhatt returned to the horror genre and went on to deliver successful movies like 1920, Shaapit, and Haunted - 3D, which are currently available on online streaming platforms.