Paul Larkin is a Senior Researcher jointly appointed within the Institute for Health and Sport and Maribyrnong Sports Academy (MSA). He is the Group Leader of the Youth Athlete Development Research Group and an active contributor to research focused on the identification and development of youth athletes. Paul's work spans collaborations with key national organisations, including Football Australia (FA), Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), and the Australian Football League (AFL). His research also extends to the development of perceptual-cognitive skills, particularly decision-making in sports officiating.

At MSA, Paul established the MSA Research Centre, a unique initiative that represents the only embedded research centre of its kind within an Australian public high school. In this role, he leads a research agenda that supports evidence-based and innovative solutions to youth athlete development. The MSA research program spans multiple disciplines central to youth athlete development, including, but not limited to, physical preparation, sport-specific skill development, coaching environments, exercise prescription, injury prevention and rehabilitation, mental well-being, nutritional education, and academic performance.

2013 University of Ballarat, PhD

