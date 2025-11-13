MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) In a significant feat, 16 out of the 25 'Fortune World's Best Workplaces 2025' now operate in India, thus further strengthening the country's global footprint, a report showed on Thursday.

Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, and Fortune Media, identified 25 winners on this year's list by surveying more than 9 million employees.

“Out of the 25 recognised organizations, 16 have a strong presence in India, showcasing India's pivotal role in shaping the global workplace culture. I wish my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces list who are leading by example and inspiring many others along the way,” said Balbir Singh, CEO, Great Place To Work, India.

This year, companies earned a higher rank for their ability to outperform their peers both in their local markets and globally on measures of employee trust, pride, and camaraderie. Rankings were based on over 9 million employee surveys conducted in 2024 and 2025, representing the experiences of more than 25 million employees worldwide.

The winners of the Fortune World's Best Workplaces list demonstrate how great culture transcends borders. When organisations lead with trust and fairness, they create workplaces where people and performance thrive universally.

“The powerful impact of these great companies on our planet is a sacred trust,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work.

“Of the more than 9 million employees surveyed, more workers at these remarkable companies say their company trusts them and wants them to grow as people and professionals. These economic powerhouses also strengthen the communities where they operate and are leaving behind a better world than the one they inherited,” said Bush.

The 'World's Best Workplaces' list casts an important spotlight on what employees believe are today's exceptional workplaces, companies and organization where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work, added Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief of Fortune.