DIU Publishes New Data On Foreign Equipment In Russian Weapons

The information was published on the War&Sanctions portal. It was gathered by participants of an international OSINT hackathon held on the first anniversary of the portal's launch.

Teams and independent investigators from Ukraine and abroad identified Okuma (Japan) and Hision (China) machining centers used on the production line of unified gliding and correction modules for aerial bombs manufactured by the Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation.

It was also discovered that JSC Burevestnik produces stabilizers for mortar rounds using a Performa vertical machining center by Taiwanese manufacturer AKIRA SEIKI.

Investigators identified Russian companies that, already after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, supplied the Votkinsk plant (manufacturer of Iskander and Oreshnik missiles) with Chinese KEDE and WMT machines, as well as Taiwanese ECOM VL-12i milling machining centers.

The obtained data are already being used to shape new sanctions initiatives and limit the production capabilities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The War&Sanctions portal, created on the DIU platform, has become a global tool for documentation and pressure on Russia over its year and a half of operation.

It has been used by more than a million visitors worldwide - from government agencies and financial institutions to major corporations and the NGO sector.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the DIU published information under the Components in Weapons section of the War&Sanctions portal about 68 new components found in missiles and UAVs used by Russia against Ukraine.

